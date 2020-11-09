Imran Khan's Special Adviser Calls Female Political Commentator 'poor Filthy Thing'

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special adviser, Sayed Z Bukhari made a derogatory remark on a renowned female political commentator in the nation, Marvi Sirmed on November 9 and called her “poor filthy thing.” While replying to a tweet by Sirmed, Bukhari went on to disparage people with liberal ideology and called them “libtards”. The political commentator’s tweet read, “One of those moments when PM wasn't at the top, and First Lady wasn't in the room."

Moreover, even though Imran Khan’s special adviser’s response came amid US President Donald’s Trump’s Twitter spree claiming misinformation that is being flagged by Twitter, Bukhari’s post remain untouched. Trump had been making baseless claims on the micro-blogging website during the four-day-long tense vote counting in the United States, but most of the posts were marked at ‘misinformation’ or ‘disputed claim’. But, Bukhari’s post with blue language has been left out.

Poor filthy thing .. Asking for a Ali Amin Gandapur kinda response so she can go whine to fellow libtards?

How are you such a comprehensive package of all different kinds of filth combined #MadamCessPool ? https://t.co/rInWAK0z3h — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 8, 2020

Bukhari makes 'misogynist' remark

Bukhari's remarks came in the backdrop of another misogynist and shameful remark by Pakistani Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur who targeted at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. He not only objectified Maryam Nawaz but then cited her "surgeries she got using taxpayers' money" are one the reasons for her "beauty."

"She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well -- she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif's two governments, using your tax money to fix herself," Gandapur said while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar, as quoted by ANI.

These remarks also backfired on the Imran Khan's minister and drew widespread backlash from the Opposition and the public. PML-N's Rana Sanullah said that the "selected lot" is in fear of an "unarmed girl". "A single girl has shaken the entire vote-stealing government," he said, adding that one can expect this "dirty mentality" from a "rotten system's rotten minister". "To (make) personal attacks is proof of their political failure and moral bankruptcy," Sanullah said further.

