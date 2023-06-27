Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Summoned In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Amid the brewing political chaos in Pakistan, the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a Call Up Notice to former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Bibi was summoned after she failed to take part in the investigation multiple times. The notice came just a day after Lahore High Court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman and pre-arrest bail to his wife in the Toshakhana and land transaction cases respectively. In the notice which was issued on Tuesday, NAB alleged that Bushra Bibi helped the principal accused Malik Riaz to get back the GBP 190 million fine which was imposed by UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The former PM’s wife is summoned to appear before the authorities on July 4, 2023.

The NAB reasoned that Bushra Bibi is being summoned again since she failed to take part in the investigation on multiple occasions. In a three-page notice, the anti-graft investigation agency accused Khan’s wife of taking hundreds of kanals (a unit of area used in Pakistan) of land from Riaz for helping him in the NCA deal. Malik Riaz is a prominent business tycoon who is the founder of Bahria Town, which is one of the largest privately held real estate development companies in Pakistan. The authorities summoned Khan’s wife to record her statements on the issue. The body made it clear that “non-compliance” to the summons would warrant action under the National Accountability Ordinance (1999).

What is the case all about?

The case came to light after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 which subsequently led to a riot-like situation in Pakistan. According to The News International, Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders including Shahzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari, are facing an inquiry in which they were accused of helping Riaz in getting GBP 190 million back which was fined by UK’s NCA. As per the accusation, Khan and his wife personally benefited when PKR 50 billion was transferred by the NCA to the Pakistani government as a condition of the deal with the tycoon.

After this, Khan, under his premiership got approval for the settlement of the deal from his Cabinet on December 3, 2019. However, he did not disclose the details of the confidential agreement to his Cabinet before it was approved. It was decided that the money would get transferred from the British body to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon and not to the State Bank of Pakistan. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad a few weeks after the deal was brokered.

According to Pakistani news outlet The News International, Khan and his wife were accused of getting 458 kanals of land in Sohawa from the tycoon to establish Al Qadir University. The authorities alleged that they received the land from the tycoon in return for helping him with the deal. The NAB officials stated that they were probing the alleged “misuse” of money received from the UK crime agency. Meanwhile, The UK NCA made it clear that the GBP 190 million was given to the state of Pakistan and not to any PTI government or individual.