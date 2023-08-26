Imran Khan's Wife Submits Affidavit In SC, Claims Ex-Pak PM's Health Deteriorating In Jail

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is encountering a grave threat in prison, according to his wife Bushra Bibi. In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, Bibi noted the ordeal that she noticed Khan facing when she visited him in Attock jail earlier this week.

As per The Express Tribune, the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman's wife claimed that she was only permitted to meet him after going through a string of "unwarranted delays and difficulties” on Tuesday. “During the course of the meeting, the petitioner expressed his determination to stand for the Constitution and the rule of law in Pakistan and to offer any sacrifice and suffer any privation or hardship for his beloved country," an excerpt of the document reads.

What does Bushra Bibi's affidavit mention?

She further alleged that the ex-PM's health has deteriorated during his time in incarceration and he “appears to have lost weight substantially, particularly loss of muscles around his arms”. Bibi said that such a decline in health could be life-threatening for Khan, who is 70 years old.

“Such a decline in the health of a person in his 70s can be a serious danger to his life,” the affidavit stated. Concluding the note, she exhorted Pakistan's apex court to take cognizance of the situation. However, this isn't the first time that the politician's wife has expressed the concern.

Last week, she raised the issue in front of Pakistan’s Punjab government. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that the trial court that convicted Khan "did wrong". It then adjourned the case until Monday. This comes after Khan was apprehended from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. On August 5, he was given a three-year prison sentence and was disqualified from politics for a period of five years. The court also imposed a penalty of PKR 100,000, Geo News reported.