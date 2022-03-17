Imran Khan's Woes Mount Ahead Of No-trust Motion; Slapped With Notice By Pakistan EC

The woes for Imran Khan mounted ahead of the no-confidence motion as he was slapped with a show-cause notice by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This came after he violated the Code of Conduct by addressing a public gathering in Swat on Wednesday as local government elections are being held in this district on March 31. As per the poll body's rules, the President, Prime Minister, Speaker, Chief Ministers, Governors and Mayors were barred from canvassing for any party or candidate.

Reportedly, the ECP also issued notices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations. As per the notice issued by Swat's District Monitoring Officer, Imran Khan and the aforesaid leaders have been asked to appear before the poll body in person or through a lawyer on March 18. While Pakistan President Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance allowing any elected representative to address public meetings before polls, the ECP retained the campaigning ban on key public office-holders.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. On the other hand, there is a chance that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML (N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election. Furthermore, the former close aide of the Pakistan PM- Jahangir Tareen has formed his own pressure group comprising numerous PTI parliamentarians which might play a key role in determining the result of the no-confidence motion. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.