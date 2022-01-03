In Pakistan, 28% Of Citizens Think COVID Pandemic Has Ended, Claims Survey

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world, a survey by a market research company has claimed that 28% of Pakistanis think that the pandemic has ended. The revelation has been made by the survey, titled ‘COVID-19: Will The Pandemic Ever End and How Will We Know? ' conducted by Ipsos. The survey was conducted in 34 countries, however, 28% of people in Pakistan were of the opinion that the pandemic has ended, in comparison to the 9% of people in other countries, ANI cited Dawn report.

In response to another question, at least 14% of people expressed that the pandemic might never end, reported Dawn. For the survey, the market research company involved adults aged between 18 to 74 years. The survey was conducted in Pakistan, Canada, India, Mexico, South Korea, Switzerland, South Africa, France, Germany, United States, Malaysia, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Mainland China, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Hungary, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia.

Pak Minister warns about the beginning of another COVID wave

As 28% of people in Pakistan believe that the pandemic has ended, the nation’s Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in a tweet warned that the evidence has indicated the beginning of another COVID wave as cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 are rising, particularly in Karachi. He advised people to wear masks in order to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Asad Umar tweeted, “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing shows a rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection.” In a separate tweet on 31 December, Asad Umar informed that 46% of the eligible population in Pakistan has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 63% of the eligible population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He further revealed that Islamabad was leading in vaccination against COVID-19 as 77% of people have been fully vaccinated.

Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in karachi. Remember : wearing a mask is your best protection — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 2, 2022

Amongst the Federating units Islamabad leads with 77 % fully vaccinated. Punjab is at 51 %, GB 46 %, AJK 45 %, balochistan 42 %, KP 41%, and sind at 37 %. Of the total eligible population 46 % is fully vaccinated and 63 % has recieved atleast one dose. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 31, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Pakistan

According to Worldometer, as of January 3, Pakistan has reported 1,297,235 COVID-19 cases. The total number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus in Pakistan is 28,943. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has reached 1,257,168.

