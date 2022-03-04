In Pakistan, 30 Killed And 50 Injured In Mosque Blast Near Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar

In Pakistan, at least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured after a bomb exploded during Friday prayer at a mosque near Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar neighbourhood's Qissa Khwani bazaar. According to Pakistani media reports, the injured are being carried to Lady Reading Hospital by emergency workers, who are being supported by residents and neighbours in transporting the injured on motorcycles and cars.

The blast was a suicide attack; 10 more critical

According to Geo News, one of the attackers, was able to get access to the mosque and explode the suicide vest. Meanwhile, Barrister Saif, CM's Special Assistant, acknowledged that the blast was a suicide attack, Geo News reported. According to him, the terrorists attempted to enter the mosque and then engaged in a firefight with the police when they were unsuccessful. Moreover, the status of 10 injured patients is critical, according to a representative for Lady Reading Hospital, the DAWN reported.

Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and begun collecting evidence. Locals say the area includes several markets and is generally crowded around the time of Friday services. Moreover, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the horrific mosque attack and demanded immediate medical assistance for the injured. The premier also demanded a report from the authorities in charge of the blast.

Further, Peshawar Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident as well, and demanded a report from the Peshawar Inspector-General of Police, the local media reported. The chief minister urged the rescue workers to hurry up their job and provincial cabinet members to keep an eye on the situation.

