In Pakistan, All-girls University Bans Phones On Campus; 'affects Behavior & Performance'

An all-girls university in Pakistan's conservative northwest banned the use of smartphones by students on campus on Wednesday claiming that it affects their 'behaviour and performance'. In a notification, the university declared that all smartphones, touchscreen mobiles, or tablets were being banned on the premises from April 20. A fine of Rs 5000 would be imposed and the student would have to go through 'strict disciplinary proceedings' in case a mobile phone was found.

"It is notified for the information of all students that smartphones, touchscreen mobiles or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from 20th April 2022. It has been observed that students use extensive social media applications doing University timings which affect their education, behaviour and performance," the notification read.

It added, "Therefore it is directed that students should not use mobile phones during university time. In case of any violation of instructions, the authorities will take strict disciplinary proceedings by confiscating the mobile phone and imposing a fine of Rs.5000. All HODs are requested to circulate this notification among students at your earliest."

It is important to mention that Women University Swabi is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the Taliban militants are active and occasionally target girl schools. When it comes to the Taliban, the group has shown its true colours by failing to deliver on its lofty claims of bringing in a 'moderate' rule this time over.

Women's rights crushed under Taliban regime

Earlier this month, Taliban's Supreme leader issued a new diktat for Afghan women banning them from working in offices or leaving their houses. According to the new order for Afghan women, issued by Haibatullah Akhundzada, "Women do not work in offices and do not go out of the house."

After segregating classes for men and women, the Taliban completely shut down secondary schools and universities for girls. Taliban Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani remarked that the reason behind the shutting down of universities in Afghanistan was 'co-education'.

When it comes to the professional sphere, the number of women journalists in Afghanistan has also declined by 50% since last August, as per Pajhwok Afghan News. All steps have been taken by the terror group to minimise the role of women in public and social spheres.