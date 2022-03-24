In the latest development, Republic Media Network has accessed the 15-point agenda pertaining to the session of the National Assembly of Pakistan as the no-confidence motion looms over Imran Khan. The agenda also includes the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. As per the agenda, so far 147 members of the National Assembly have given their signatures ahead of the no-confidence motion. Overall, 152 members will table the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan who is staring at a likely exit.

More allies abandon Imran Khan's PTI

Earlier, on Thursday, MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan) which was an ally of Imran Khan's PTI has left the ruling coalition ahead of the no-confidence motion. The MQM-P's withdrawal comes a day after the OIC meeting concluded. Moreover, they also ook out seven of their MNAs (Members of National Assembly) from the alliance. The MQM-P had earlier hinted at breaking ties with the PTI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan spoke to the Republic Media Network and revealed that at least two dozen PTI parliamentarians have now thrown their weight behind Pakistan's opposition parties, thereby indicating that the incumbent Imran Khan government has lost majority. The PML-N leader has also claimed that Imran Khan is using tactics to delay the no-confidence motion but still exuded confidence that they will fail eventually.

"Over two dozen PTI supporters and MPs have shown their support to the opposition, which means that the government has lost majority. Imran Khan is now using different tactics to delay the no confidence motion but they will all fail eventually," said Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan "We are hoping that above 190 members will stand will the opposition. When that happens, Imran Khan will cease to hold the position of the Prime Minister," the PML-N leader added

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

The Opposition in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition has repeatedly exuded confidence that they will oust Khan. Moreover, Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it. Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.