In Pakistan, At Least 6 People Including 3 Children Dead In Gas Leakage

As many as six people were reported dead after gas leakage inside a house in Pakistan. The tragic incident occurred in the Hangu district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday. Among the six who died, three were children.

According to a report published by Xinhua, the incident happened in a house in Gulshan Colony. The explosion happened due to gas leakage from a heater. Rescue officials told the local media that all the people in the house were sleeping with the gas heater active. The entire house was later filled with gas, resulting in their deaths.

Deaths caused by room heaters are recorded more often during the winter session. When room heaters are used for long hours without enough ventilation, the person inside the room dies due to asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide emanating from the heater.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a couple along with their 5-year-old girl died inside their house in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. In the investigation report, it was found that the couple and their son died due to suffocation caused by excessive carbon monoxide gas filled inside the room. Similarly, an incident was reported where eight people from two families died in one of the hotels in Nepal. They were all sleeping in a hotel room with a gas heater on. It was found that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

