In Pakistan, Baloch Activists & Family Protest Against Hoshab Killings, Death Of 2 Kids

A large number of demonstrators staged a protest on Saturday against the killing of two children in the Hoshab area of Kech district. According to the news agency ANI, the protest was called by Baloch activists, members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and students. The Baloch Yakjehti committee announced that they will be protesting in Quetta, Karachi, Turbat and other parts of Balochistan and demand justice for slain children. Notably, the two children-- Allah Buksh and Sharatoon-- were killed when a mortar shell exploded in the area where they were playing. the Dawn reported. Watch the protest video here:

The report further claimed that the victim's family accused security forces of firing the mortar shell from a check-post, however, a Frontier Corps official denied the allegation and said they had nothing to do with the incident, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, the students who were protesting outside Balochistan University closed the Saryan road for traffic and demanded the immediate removal of the frontier corps from Balochistan. Also, they demanded and the arrest of personnel involved in Hoshab killings. Naku Mehrab, an elderly person and head of the victim's family, in a short video statement said that "We are constantly being harassed at FC check posts, if someone goes to collect woods the FC asks them where are they going and where they are coming from." Naku Mehrab also said that "Our children and women are getting killed from the same check post.

Protesters warned to March towards Islamabad with the bodies of slain children

The administration Deputy Commissioner has tried to end our protest by bribing us with 2 million rupees and with an acre of land." Naku Mehrab also said that "We will not end our sit-in until the FIR against FC is lodged." Apart from sit-in protests, activists also launched a social media campaign against the FC violence. Irrespective of Baloch activists demands, Balochistan government representatives said they have spoken to the victims family and they have listened to the family demands. They promised to fulfil legitimate demands. After getting an unsatisfactory response from the government, the protesters warned if their demands are not fulfilled then their only option is to March towards Islamabad with the bodies of slain children.

Notably, the Balochistan province is administratively divided among three countries- Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran. The largest portion of Balochistan and a major chunk of the population lies within Pakistan. Since its formation, several NGOs have reported human rights violations being committed by Pakistani armed forces.

