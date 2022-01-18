In Pakistan, Blast Near Railway Track Derails Passenger Train In Balochistan; 5 Injured

A blast was reported near a railway track in the Mashkaf area of Balochistan, leading to the derailment of a train on Tuesday. According to a Dawn report, at least five people were critically injured after a bomb exploded near railway tracks in Balochistan’s Bolan district. Citing senior official of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Kashif, the media outlet informed that the blast occurred when Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. As per railway officials, the train was en route from Quetta on Tuesday evening when the bomb exploded.

According to Kashif, the intensity of the blast was so severe that it derailed a passenger train, resulting in injuries to at least five persons. All those who were injured were moved to a local hospital nearby. Local media reported that the police have not released any statement on the incident. Reacting to the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo said he has directed the officials to provide immediate relief to the persons injured in the incident. Also, he ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Blast in Balochistan kills 4

"Targeting a passenger train is a cowardly and highly reprehensible act," Dawn quoted the statement released by the chief minister and added all resources are being utilised to maintain peace in Balochistan. It is worth mentioning a similar blast took place in Balochistan's Kharan district where it had injured at least 13 people in November last year. On December 31, at least four people were killed and 14 others injured after an explosion occurred in Pakistan's Quetta city, Balochistan province.