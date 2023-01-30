In Pakistan, Hindus And Christians Left On Streets As Authorities Demolish Their Houses

In yet another case of persecution against the minorities living in Pakistan, reports have emerged that authorities in Pakistan's Rawalpindi have demolished the houses of members of minority communities including Hindu and Christian families. The victims are said to have lived in the area for the past 70 years, and now authorities have forced them out, throwing their belongings on the streets. As many as five families have been forced to leave their homes after authorities demolished five houses in the Cantonment area of Rawalpindi on January 27.

Hindu families were forced to take shelter in a nearby temple, whereas Christian families and Shias were left on the streets without any shelter, ANI reported after speaking to victims. The report also suggests that this development came as victims' families tried to get a stay order from the court, but authorities forcefully demolished their houses.

Pakistan: Houses of Hindus, and other minorities demolished in Rawalpindi, says report

"They are mafias and came in a group of at least 100 people. They even harassed us and attacked us as we tried to counter them. They are so powerful that no FIR was registered at the police station," a Hindu victim told ANI. He added, "We tried to oppose them in court, but the Cantonment Board has only one judge, Naveed Akthar, who takes their side. We were having all the papers prepared as we have been living here for over 70 years. They have not given us any notice and no time to save our household goods. "We have no option but to take the family to a temple."

This isn't the first time that minorities living in Pakistan have faced such cruelty. Over the past several decades, authorities, police, and even the judiciary have been accused of supporting persecution and remaining mute spectators when such violence is being carried out against minorities. Several reports have claimed that persecution of minorities, especially for abduction and forced conversion of young girls, has been increasing in Pakistan, but no concrete steps have been taken by the country's court or government over these complaints.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, an expert on Pakistan's affairs, said, "Persecution of Hindus and minorities in Pakistan is not something that is new to us." "Since the inception of this illegal and fake country that was created in the name of religion by dividing the living body of Hindustan, we have seen the persecution of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Shina, and it has been at the forefront of Pakistan's atrocities against its own people."

Recently, UN experts also expressed concern over the rising cases of abductions, forced marriages, and conversions of underage girls and young women of the Hindu community in Pakistan and called for immediate efforts to stop the practises and ensure justice for victims. But it appears that these so-called marriages and conversions take place with the involvement of religious authorities, and reports suggests that security forces and the justice system are secretly involved in these practices.

Image: ANI