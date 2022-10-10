In Pakistan, Massive Fire Breaks Out In Islamabad Shopping Mall; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out in a Centaurus Shopping mall in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad on Sunday. Soon after the place was ablaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and customers present inside were evacuated. As per reports, the fire erupted in the food court of the mall. Fire extinguishers were used to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported. Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan along with senior police and administration officers and rescue teams also reached the spot.

Praying for no loss of life at Centaurus Mall and that everyone is safe. Hope Islamabad city has high rise fire fighting equipment and SAR equipped helicopter in the event of higher floor evacuations. Building vertical cities requires this kind of equipment. Prayers for everyone. pic.twitter.com/QntPu2SMZZ — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 9, 2022

Visuals and images circulating on social media showed a big cloud of smoke emerging from the shopping mall, and flames were seen both inside and outside the building. Hundreds of people were seen rushing out of the building soon after the food court caught fire during lunch time.

Soon after the situation was brought under control, the Islamabad police stated, "The rescue teams have safely pulled out the people trapped in the mall from the back side of F8, after which the teams are conducting a rare search operation of the mall. Helicopters are also being called for rescue and fire fighting. The fire inside the mall has been brought under control and no shop was damaged."

Major Fire At Islamabad Mall

Taking cognisance of the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed that concerned institutions have been informed and directed to take immediate action.

The Pakistani PM tweeted, "Taking notice of the fire in Centaurus Mall of Islamabad, the relevant institutions and authorities of the federal capital have been directed to take immediate action. It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in this well-known business center. I pray that there is no loss of life. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims."

اسلام آباد کے سینٹاریس مال میں آتشزدگی کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے وفاقی دارالحکومت کے متعلقہ اداروں اور حکام کو فوری کارروائی کی ہدایت کی ہے۔ بہت افسوس ہے کہ اس معروف کاروباری مرکز میں یہ واقعہ ہوا ہے۔ دعا ہے کہ کوئی جانی نقصان نہ ہوا ہو۔ متاثرین کے مالی نقصانات پر افسوس اور ہمدردی ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2022

The Islamabad police also informed that after the completion of the rescue operation, the building of the shopping mall will be sealed by the order of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, pending an investigation into the cause of the fire. "No one will be allowed to enter the shopping mall," police added.

ریسکیو آپریشن مکمل ہونے پر شاپنگ مال کی عمارت کو ڈپٹی کمشنر اسلام آباد کے حکم سے سیل کر دیا جائے گا۔



آگ لگنے کی وجوہات کی تحقیقات تک عمارت سیل رہے گی۔



کسی کو بھی شاپنگ مال میں داخل ہونے کی اجازت نہیں ہو گی۔#ICTP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 9, 2022

