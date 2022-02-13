In Pakistan, Middle-aged Man Lynched To Death For Alleged Blasphemy In Khanewal District

A crowd stoned a middle-aged man to death in a village in Pakistan's Punjab province's Khanewal district on Sunday for allegedly desecrating the Quran, the local media reported. Following rumours that a man had shredded and set fire to certain pages of the Quran, hundreds of villagers gathered in Jungle Dera hamlet after Maghrib prayers.

The villagers hung the suspect from a tree and then hit him with bricks until he died. According to Dawn, no one paid attention to him or believed his claim of innocence. The media agency reported citing an eyewitness that a police team arrived in the village before the stoning and apprehended the perpetrator, but the crowd seized him from the SHO's custody.

Mob kills Sri Lankan engineer for blasphemy

The Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has instructed IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan to submit a report on the case, the local media reported. The incident comes after a Sri Lankan engineer was slain by factory workers for blasphemy in Sialkot last December.

After being accused of blasphemy over some posters that he had supposedly taken down, a Sri Lankan man, Priyantha Diyawadana, was tortured, killed, and then set on fire in December 2021. A Sri Lankan national who worked as the general manager of a plant of the industrial engineering firm Rajco Industries in Sialkot, Punjab, was involved in the widely reported incident.

Pakistan registers total of 1,415 incidents of blasphemy since 1947

Moreover, according to a research organisation, the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan has registered a total of 1,415 incidents of blasphemy since 1947. Between 1947 and 2021, 18 women and 71 men were slain extra-judicially for blasphemy, according to the research tank analysis.

The actual number of incidents is considered to be greater, according to the think tank, because not all cases are reported. The true figure is believed to be higher because not all blasphemy cases are published in the news, according to the report, which also stated that Punjab was home to more than 70% of the accused.

