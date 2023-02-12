In Pakistan, Mob Barges Into Nankana Sahib Police Station, Kills Man Accused Of Blasphemy

In yet another horrifying incident from Pakistan, a violent mob in Punjab's Nankana Sahib on Saturday barged into a police station and dragged a person who was earlier detained for allegedly committing blasphemy, out of the station, and later tortured him to death.

The videos of the shocking and barbaric incident have gone viral, showing how hundreds of people besieged the police station and barged into it. In another video of the incident which shows the latest instance of religiously motivated violence in Pakistan, a man can be seen being dragged through the streets by his legs, stripped naked, and beaten up by sticks and rods.

The religious fanatics runs wild, Mob has attacked Nankana Sahib (Punjab) police station & lynched an accused of blasphemy and set him on fire. pic.twitter.com/LGQW35mAgU — Wahid Zia. (@OmniscientXo) February 11, 2023

According to the police, a mob stormed the police station at Warburton in Nankana Sahib, and took custody of Waris Issa, who was arrested for alleged desecration of the holy book, stripped him naked, and dragged him in the streets before beating him to death, PTI reported.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered action against those involved. He also questioned why the police failed to stop the violent mob and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Punjab to ensure law and order in the district.

As per the reports, the police officer stationed on duty fled after seeing the massive violent mob. Reacting to this incident, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar suspended DSP Nankana Circle Nawaz Virk and SHO Warburton Feroze Bhatti from service. The IGP has also ordered DIG rank officials to reach the spot and submit a detailed report after identifying the responsible and those guilty of negligence.

“No one is allowed to take the law into his hands, no matter how influential he is, therefore strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident and the perpetrators of negligence and professional misconduct,” the IGP said in a statement, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that in Pakistan, blasphemy is a grave violation that carries a death sentence and allegations of blasphemy alone can spark riots and result in vigilante groups executing the accused.

Earlier in December 2021, a mob in Sialkot city of Pakistan tortured a Sri Lankan man, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations.

(With inputs from agencies)