In Pakistan, Opposition Alliance Conducts Rally Against Imran Khan's Government

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of major opposition parties, organised a rally in Karachi's bustling Regal Chowk on Saturday to protest the government's soaring inflation. As per the reports of Samaa TV, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan's national assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is expected to speak at the gathering. Hundreds of PDM workers have assembled at the event, including workers of Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

According to Samaa TV, traffic police in Karachi have shut down at least five roads leading to Regal Chowk. This came just days after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) declared a 'mehngai' march across Pakistan before embarking on a protracted march towards Islamabad. The PDM has announced that anti-government rallies will be staged in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar in response to the growing inflation.

Demonstrators will march to the federal capital

PLM-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated last week that a demonstration will be conducted in Karachi on November 13, followed by protests in Quetta on November 17 and Peshawar on November 20, according to Dawn. He also said that the last gathering will be held in Lahore, from which demonstrators will march to the federal capital, Islamabad.

The PLM-N leader further stated that this movement will come to a stop only when Imran Khan is deposed and the motive of this movement is to get rid of Imran Khan from Pakistan. According to Dawn, Abbasi said that this government, which has inflicted back-breaking inflation on the people, is unwilling to bear this administration for even a minute. On the other hand, the Imran Khan government announced an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre.

Several criticisms against Imran Khan

On Tuesday, Shahbaz Sharif criticised Imran Khan’s administration for inflation and election fraud, emphasising that the opposition parties are unified and will work together to battle inflation and election fraud by deploying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He went on to say that they would form a united front for the people in Parliament, defeating the conspiracy of election rigging and political victimisation. The opposition also called Imran Khan's Rs 120 billion rescue package the "largest historic fraud."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@MoulanaOfficial, AP