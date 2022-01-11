In Pakistan, Opposition Calls For Judicial Commission To Probe Murree Incident

Days after 23 tourists were killed in the Murree region during a snowstorm, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident. The Opposition leader also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the incident. "We would not agree to anything less than the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the deaths of 23 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles in Murree due to snowfall," Sharif stated as reported by ANI citing The News International.

He further stated that the Prime Minister should resign if his government is could not handle the rush in Murree and prevent a humanitarian tragedy. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan's Peoples Party (PPP), has also expressed his support for the formation of a judicial committee. "I will also urge you to utilise your influence to help form the judicial commission," he told the Pakistani news outlet.

Pakistan government forms committee to probe incident

On January 9, the Pakistan government formed a committee to probe the incident and deaths of people. Following the finalisation of the members' names, a notification was issued appointing Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasrullah as the convener of the committee. Members of the committee also include provincial secretaries Ali Sarfaraz Asad Gilani, as well as Assistant Inspector General Farooq Mazhar ANI reported citing Geo News. As per the report, the parameters of reference under which the committee will work were also specified in the notification.

Deaths occurred due to carbon monoxide poisoning: Initial report

The committee is likely to submit its report to the provincial government within seven days. According to the initial report submitted to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, deaths occurred owing to carbon monoxide poisoning. Meanwhile, Buzdar also announced Rs 17.6 million in financial aid for the families of deceased people. It should be mentioned here that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed grief over the tragic incident. "I have ordered an inquiry and am putting in place strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies," he had tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)