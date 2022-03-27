In Pakistan, PTI Ally JWP Deserts Imran Khan; Extends Support To Opposition Alliance

In a major setback to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of his mega public address, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ally Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) has extended support to the opposition. This development has further increased the chances of Khan being ousted as the Premier under the no-confidence motion which is likely to be tabled on March 28. It is also significant, as the cricketer-turned-politician is about to host a mega rally in Islamabad at 4 pm (IST) today. The PTI ally extended support to the Opposition after PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto met the JWP chief at his residence on Sunday.

Another PTI ally deserts Imran Khan, extends support to Opposition

Imran Khan is the third Pakistani PM to face a no-confidence motion after members from PTI's three major partners- Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) withdrew their support. Khan needs a simple majority of 172 members in the 342 membered National Assembly to stay in power. It is worth noting that the 22nd Pakistani PM came to power in 2018 with the support of 179 members, 155 of which were from PTI. To make matters worse, Pakistani media reports had claimed that as many as 50 members from the ruling PTI have not been seen in public ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan calls on the Pakistanis for his rescue

Aware of his possible expulsion, Khan called his Islamabad rally the biggest one in history and addressed the people of Pakistan, asking them to leave their houses early and be present at the rally. “Today is a battle for Pakistan … and not for PTI; it’s a battle for the future of our nation". Meant to be a power show of Khan, many are speculating that Khan might announce his resignation at or after the rally and before the no-confidence vote is carried out. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading the opposition's protest against the Imran Khan government and is also being seen as a probable face for the next PM. Shahbaz Sharif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), is also being considered as Khan's replacement. In the latest development, at least 10 PTI rebels have been moved to a secret location.