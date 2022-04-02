In Pakistan, Security Beefed Up Ahead Of No-confidence Vote Against PM Imran Khan

On the eve of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's no-confidence vote, security in the country has been beefed up with over 8,000 personnel to be deputed in Islamabad. The entire red zone will be completely sealed and only the parliamentarian and pass holder will be allowed to enter the Parliament House, the sources said.

There are several instructions also issued by the Pakistan National Assembly secretariat which are as follows:

No Visitor/guest of the Ministers/Parliamentarians will be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

No Security guard would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House and it would be advisable to restrict them up to the "D" chowk in front of Parliament Lodges.

To avoid congestion of vehicles, a shuttle service shall ply between the Parliament Lodges, Government Hostel & the Parliament House to facilitate the Members of the Parliament for the National Assembly Session.

The personal drivers of Honourable Parliamentarians are required to park their vehicles at designated Parking Area and not to leave the vehicle un-attend.

According to sources, the security agencies that are deputed at the Parliament House have been instructed to make arrangements accordingly and ensure implementation of the above aid instructions. The Members of the Parliament are also requested to "extend full cooperation with the security agencies."

The no-trust motion is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 4 in the Pakistan National Assembly. Khan needs 172 votes in the house of 342 to foil the bid to topple his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Since Khan's allies are still not committed to support him and about two dozen lawmakers from within the ruling PTI have revolted, the situation was still fluid.

A day before his final battleground, Khan in his third address in three days, once again resorted to playing the religion card. He claimed that the entire world underwent a transformation because of one man- Prophet Muhammad. Calling it history and not mythology, Khan called the period, the time of 'inquilab'. The cricketer-turned-politician, while citing Persian poet Rumi, said, "As always I will cite Rumi, who said a community reaches its doom when its people forget the difference between right and wrong. The Members of the National Assembly are today being bought and sold at minimal prices like donkeys by some on the direction of foreign powers as part of a massive conspiracy. Do you think this is right...I leave it on you to decide whether it's right or wrong."

No-trust motion against Imran Khan

The opposition party proposed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, urging him to accept his defeat and step down "with grace." The 69-year-old Khan, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied tendering his resignation from the PMO, he translated the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan as a part of a larger foreign conspiracy, led by the US.