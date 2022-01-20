In Pakistan, Three Killed & Over 20 Injured In Blast At Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar

At least three people died and more than 20 were injured after a blast took place in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday afternoon. As per local media reports, the blast took place near the Lahori Gate area that lies around 28 km from the Indian Attari Wagah border. As per a statement issued by Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) Umer Sher Chattha's office an investigation into the incident was ordered. "It was a planted device, however, it was not confirmed whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a time device," TNI quoted the statement of the Lahore deputy commissioner.

As per reports, the blast shattered window glasses of nearby buildings and damaged several motorcycles which were parked near the blast site. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the bomb blast and ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities, according to Dawn. Citing the police officials, Geo News reported that the blast had caused a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground. The officials informed that the injured have been shifted to MS Meo Hospital where the doctor informed that the condition of three people is critical.

Blast near railway track derails passenger train in Pakistan

Earlier on Tuesday, a blast was reported near a railway track in the Mashkaf area of Balochistan, leading to the derailment of a train. According to a Dawn report, at least five people were critically injured after a bomb exploded near railway tracks in Balochistan’s Bolan district. Citing senior official of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Kashif, the media outlet informed that the blast occurred when Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. As per railway officials, the train was en route from Quetta on Tuesday evening when the bomb exploded.