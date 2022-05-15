In Pakistan's Peshawar, Two Sikhs Shot Dead In Broad Daylight; Politicians Condemn Attack

As incidents of atrocities on minorities in Pakistan are on a rise, in a shocking development from the neighboring country, two Sikh businessmen were shot dead in broad daylight in Peshawar on Sunday. The incident took place in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where two unidentified shooters fired bullets at the two Sikhs further leading to another addition of targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

The two men identified as the 42-year-old Saljeet Singh and 38-year-old Ranjeet Singh died on the spot after being attacked by the two bike-borne assailants this morning. They were in the business of spices and had their shops in the Bata Tal Bazaar in Sarband where the incident took place.

While no group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and further directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits. Claiming that the incident was a conspiracy to disrupt the inter-faith harmony in the province, he further said that justice will be served to the families of the victims.

Political leaders condemn the killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan

In addition to this, several Indian political leaders have also strongly condemned the brutal attack and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter and shared the pictures of the slain Sikh men. Further condemning the attack, he stated that the attack has spread panic among the minority Sikhs in Pakistan. He also urged EAM S Jaishakar to take up the issue of the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan with his counterparts.

Tragic & unfortunate! 2 Sikhs, Ranjit Singh & Kuldeep Singh shot dead by armed men in Peshawar today.

Such dastardly attack has spread panic among minority Sikhs in Pak. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up issue of safety of Sikhs in Pak with his counterparts in @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/44UETT0NwQ — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 15, 2022

Similarly, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the act and reiterated Sirsa's appeal to EAM Jaishankar.

Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO. pic.twitter.com/pwMQtMhsJO — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 15, 2022

On the other hand, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also come forward condemning the killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. Hitting out at the Pakistan government, he said, "I've always said, Government of Pakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security."

Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable.

I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 15, 2022

Notably, around 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar where most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies.