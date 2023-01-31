Last Updated:

In Pics: Death Toll From Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Rises To 74

Monday’s assault in Peshawar, Pakistan on a Sunni mosque inside the police facility was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
The death toll from Monday's (January 30) suicide bombing at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan's Peshawar city jumped to 74 after rescuers retrieved 15 more bodies from the rubble, reported AP.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
People wait for transport next to a coffin of their relative, killed in the suicide bombing, after collecting from a hospital in Peshawar. The bombing also wounded more than 150 people.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
Pakistani security officials escort alleged militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan to anti-terrorist court in Karachi, Pakistan on January 5. The TTP claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
Workers and volunteers carry an injured victim of the suicide bombing upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan. 

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of the suicide bombing. In a post on Twitter, a commander for the group TTP, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
Armed supporters of 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan', escort one of three thieves for their trial by Taliban on the outskirts of Matta, an area of Pakistan's Swat district. (September 18, 2008)

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
People comfort a man mourning next to coffin of his family member at a hospital. Mourners buried the bombing victims at different graveyards in Peshawar and elsewhere.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
Security officials & rescue workers search bodies at the site of suicide bombing. “The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted PM Sharif.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
An injured victim of a suicide bombing talks on his mobile phone after getting initial treatment. This was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

Peshawar Mosque Suicide Bombing; January 30, 2023
Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces.

