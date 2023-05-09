In Pics: Huge Uproar In Pakistan As Imran Khan's Arrest Sparks Arson, Violence And Riots

Quick links:
Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday as he appeared in court to face charges in multiple graft cases, leading to a dramatic escalation of political tensions in the country.
Khan's arrest sparked demonstrations by his supporters in several cities. He was dragged from the Islamabad HC by security agents from the National Accountability Bureau, said PTI's Fawad Chaudhry.
PTI's senior official said that Khan was shoved into an armoured car and whisked away. He called the 71-year-old former cricket star's detention as “an abduction.”
A scuffle broke out between Khan’s supporters and police outside the court. Khan’s lawyers and supporters were injured in the melee, as were several police, Chaudhry said.
Khan’s party complained to the court, which requested a police report explaining the charges for Khan’s arrest.
Khan was taken to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, for questioning at the offices of the National Accountability Bureau, according to police and government officials.
Khan had arrived at the Islamabad High Court from nearby Lahore, where he lives, to face charges in the graft cases.
Khan had denounced cases against him, which include terrorism charges, as politically motivated plot by his successor Shahbaz Sharif, saying it was Western conspiracy.
Tuesday’s arrest was based on a a new warrant from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) obtained last week in a separate graft case for which Khan did not get bail.
“Imran Khan has been arrested because he was being sought in a graft case,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a news conference.
As news of the arrest spread, about 4,000 of Khan’s supporters stormed the official residence of top regional commander in Lahore, smashing windows and doors, damaging furniture and staging violence.
Protesters also smashed the main gate of the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where troops exercised restraint.