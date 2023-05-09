Last Updated:

In Pics: Huge Uproar In Pakistan As Imran Khan's Arrest Sparks Arson, Violence And Riots

As news of arrest spread, about 4,000 of Khan’s supporters stormed the official residence of the top regional commander in Lahore, smashing windows and doors.

Pakistan News
 
Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday as he appeared in court to face charges in multiple graft cases, leading to a dramatic escalation of political tensions in the country.

Imran Khan Arrest
Khan's arrest sparked demonstrations by his supporters in several cities. He was dragged from the Islamabad HC by security agents from the National Accountability Bureau, said PTI's Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan Arrest
PTI's senior official said that Khan was shoved into an armoured car and whisked away. He called the 71-year-old former cricket star's detention as “an abduction.”

Imran Khan Arrest
A scuffle broke out between Khan’s supporters and police outside the court. Khan’s lawyers and supporters were injured in the melee, as were several police, Chaudhry said. 

Imran Khan Arrest
Khan’s party complained to the court, which requested a police report explaining the charges for Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan Arrest
Khan was taken to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, for questioning at the offices of the National Accountability Bureau, according to police and government officials.

Imran Khan Arrest
Khan had arrived at the Islamabad High Court from nearby Lahore, where he lives, to face charges in the graft cases.

Imran Khan Arrest
Khan had denounced cases against him, which include terrorism charges, as politically motivated plot by his successor Shahbaz Sharif, saying it was Western conspiracy. 

Imran Khan Arrest
Tuesday’s arrest was based on a a new warrant from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) obtained last week in a separate graft case for which Khan did not get bail.

Imran Khan Arrest
“Imran Khan has been arrested because he was being sought in a graft case,” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a news conference.

Imran Khan Arrest
As news of the arrest spread, about 4,000 of Khan’s supporters stormed the official residence of top regional commander in Lahore, smashing windows and doors, damaging furniture and staging violence.

Imran Khan Arrest
Protesters also smashed the main gate of the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where troops exercised restraint. 

Imran Khan arrest
“Let this be abundantly clear that you, as former prime minister, currently on trial for corruption, are claiming legitimacy to overturn the legal and political system,” Sharif tweeted. 

