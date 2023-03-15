Last Updated:

In Pics: Imran Khan's Supporters Face Off Against Pakistan Police To Save Him From Arrest

Clashes between Pakistan’s police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan persisted outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
1/15
Image: AP

Clashes between Pakistan’s police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan persisted for a second day outside his home in Lahore on Wednesday.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
2/15
Image: AP

There have also been clashes between Khan’s supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
3/15
Image: AP

Police have been firing tear gas since Tuesday at the house as the 70-year-old opposition leader’s supporters hurled rocks and bricks at the officers.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
4/15
Image: AP

The upscale area of Zaman Park where Khan lives remained under siege and the government was sending additional police to tackle the situation after hundreds of Khan’s supporters showed perseverance.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
5/15
Image: AP

Early Wednesday, Khan emerged from his house to meet with his supporters, who had faced tear gas and police batons through the night to save him from arrest.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
6/15
Image: AP

Khan said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but police did not accept the offer.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
7/15
Image: AP

The confrontation outside continued and later, Khan posed for cameras seated at a long table, showing off piles of spent tear gas shells he said had been collected from around his home.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
8/15
Image: AP

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior party leader from Khan’s party claimed Wednesday that hundreds of Khan’s supporters were injured so far.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
9/15
Image: AP

At the Islamabad High Court, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and his team petitioned for the suspension of the arrest warrant for the former premier.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
10/15
Image: AP

On Tuesday, about a dozen police and some 35 of Khan’s supporters were reported injured as tear gas shells and pieces of bricks littered the pavement as Khan’s followers fought back with batons.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
11/15
Image: AP

The Punjab provincial government in a statement Wednesday said more than 100 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan’s supporters.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
12/15
Image: AP

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
13/15
Image: AP

Khan is to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing his assets.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
14/15
Image: AP

Last week, he went to Islamabad to appear before three courts, but he failed to appear before the fourth court to face indictment in the graft case, which is a legal process for starting his trial.

Imran Khan arrest clashes March 2023
15/15
Image: AP

The former premier has avoided appearances before the court since November, when he was wounded in a gun attack at a protest rally in eastern Punjab, claiming he was not medically fit to travel.

