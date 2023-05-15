In Pics: Mayhem In Pakistan Continues As Government Supporters Stage Protest Outside SC

Quick links:
On Monday, the gates of the Pakistani Supreme Court witnessed a ruckus after thousands of supporters of the government staged protests outside the apex court.
The protest was organised by the ruling alliance of the PDM along with PML-N. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers outside the court wore Mustard attire, which was the uniform of the group.
The attire is designated for the party’s Ansarul Islam department. People wearing mustard attire were designated to ensure 'Law and Order' in the demonstration.
The government supporters were staging protests outside the Supreme Court as they accused the country's Chief Justice of giving preferential treatment to the PTI chief.
Vehicles filled with government supporters stood outside the Supreme Court to conduct demonstrations. The rally was also attended by top party leaders.
Protestors can be seen walking past the Supreme Court with the party flag. The protest took place after the Supreme Court declared the arrest of Khan in the Al-Qadir Case as "null and void".
Meanwhile, the PTI supremo and his wife Bushra Bibi visited the Lahore High Court on Monday. The LHC gave bail to Khan's wife in the Al-Qadir case till May 23.
The Monday rally conducted by the ruling alliance was also attended by PML-N VP Maryam Sharif. During the rally, Sharif accuses Pak SC of imposing “judicial martial law” in Pakistan.
The demonstration was also attended by Maulana Fazal-ur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). The two leaders can be seen waving at the crowd during the demonstrations.