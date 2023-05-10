IN PICS | Pakistan Burning: Protests Erupt After Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Arrest

Quick links:
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested and dragged from court on Tuesday as he appeared to face charges in multiple graft cases.
A dramatic escalation of political tensions sparked violent demonstrations by Khan's angry supporters across the country after he was arrested in Peshawar.
Lahore - A supporter of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan removes a tear gas shell fired by police to disperse them protesting against the arrest of their leader.
Peshawar - Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Imran Khan as they detain him when he with others blocked a road as a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader.
Karachi - Supporters of Ex-PM Khan throw stones toward police during a protest against the arrest of Khan after security agents dragged him outside and shoved him into an armoured car.
Hyderabad - Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hold a banner of their leader next to burning tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader.
Lahore - Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans after burning billboards during a protest against the arrest of their leader.
Karachi - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters burn tires and other materials as they block a road in a protest against the arrest of their leader.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters chant slogans during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Police use a water cannon to disperse Khan's supporters, on Tuesday, protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi.
Smoke erupts from burning objects set on fire by angry supporters of Imran Khan as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest.
Police officers and supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at each other during a protest against the arrest of Khan, in Karachi.