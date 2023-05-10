Last Updated:

IN PICS | Pakistan Burning: Protests Erupt After Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Arrest

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan would likely remain in the custody of the country's anti-graft agency for "four to five days" and would be presented before court.

Saumya joshi
Imran Khan arrested
1/13
Image: AP

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested and dragged from court on Tuesday as he appeared to face charges in multiple graft cases. 

Chaos in Pakistan
2/13
Image: AP

A dramatic escalation of political tensions sparked violent demonstrations by Khan's angry supporters across the country after he was arrested in Peshawar. 

Chaos in Pakistan
3/13
Image: AP

Lahore - A supporter of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan removes a tear gas shell fired by police to disperse them protesting against the arrest of their leader. 

Chaos in Pakistan
4/13
Image: AP

Peshawar - Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Imran Khan as they detain him when he with others blocked a road as a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader. 

Chaos in Pakistan
5/13
Image: AP

Karachi - Supporters of Ex-PM Khan throw stones toward police during a protest against the arrest of Khan after security agents dragged him outside and shoved him into an armoured car.

Chaos in Pakistan
6/13
Image: AP

Hyderabad - Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hold a banner of their leader next to burning tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader. 

Chaos in Pakistan
7/13
Image: AP

Lahore - Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans after burning billboards during a protest against the arrest of their leader.

Chaos in Pakistan
8/13
Image: AP

Karachi -  Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters burn tires and other materials as they block a road in a protest against the arrest of their leader. 

Chaos in Pakistan
9/13
Image: AP

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters chant slogans during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Chaos in Pakistan
10/13
Image: AP

Police use a water cannon to disperse Khan's supporters, on Tuesday, protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi. 

Chaos in Pakistan
11/13
Image: AP

Smoke erupts from burning objects set on fire by angry supporters of Imran Khan as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest. 

Chaos in Pakistan
12/13
Image: AP

Police officers and supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at each other during a protest against the arrest of Khan, in Karachi. 

Chaos in Pakistan
13/13
Image: AP

 Rawalpindi - Supporters of Ex-Pakistan PM block an entry gate of the Pakistani army's headquarters during a protest against the arrest of their leader. 

