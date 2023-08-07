In Pics: Pakistan Train Tragedy Claims 30 Lives, Injures 90; Investigation Still Underway

Quick links:
On Sunday, ten coaches of the Hazara Express derailed near the Pakistani town of Nawabshah, killing 30 people and injuring 90 others. The train was travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
The derailed cars sprawled across or near the tracks in the flat, rural landscape. While the locals started helping the passengers immediately, authorities reached the site shortly after.
Rescue workers were seen standing on top of a derailed bogey as they look for survivors at the site. Senior police officer Abid Baloch said that the rescue operation was concluded by early evening.
Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique conducted an emergency meeting on Sunday, where he was briefed about the situation. Pakistan's poor railway infrastructure has been a matter of debate.
In the meeting, the Railway Minister informed that Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, and Provincial Government will take part in the rescue operation as condemnation poured in from across the country.
The locals of the Pakistani town turned out to be the heroes in the whole ordeal. They gave out water and food to the struggling passengers at the site.
The Pakistani army arrived at the location with special instruction from the country's army chief, General Asim Munir. The incident caused delays in other train departures in the area.
Authorities informed the local reporters that the wounded passengers were taken to the nearby People’s Hospital in Nawabshah. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences to kin of the deeceased.
Meanwhile, Railway Minister on Monday said that the possibility of sabotage or a mechanical fault in the Hazara Express cannot be ruled out. The Pakistani minister lauded the rescue efforts.