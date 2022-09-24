In Wake Of Pakistan Floods, PM Sharif Warns Climate Change Will Not Spare Other Nations

Following the devastating floods in his nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned that the climate change effect will not remain limited to Pakistan. In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Sharif said, "What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan" in the wake of floods which left 33 million people, including women and children at "high risk from health hazards." He underscored why the people of Pakistan were paying the price of global warming in which they had no fault.

"One thing is very clear, what happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan. As the Secretary-General so candidly says hotspots like Pakistan fall in 10 most climate vulnerable list of countries but emit less than 1% of the greenhouse gases that are burning our planet," Sharif said. "It is therefore entirely reasonable to expect some approximation of justice for this loss and damage not to mention building back better with resilience and strength," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif warned that "clearly the time for talk about action has passed." He further added, "Why are my people paying the price of such high global warming through no fault of their own? Nature has unleashed her fury on Pakistan without looking at our carbon footprint, which is next to nothing." He mentioned that Pakistan has never witnessed a "more stark and devastating example" of the effect of global warming and stressed that the life in his country has "changed forever." The Pakistani PM also underscored that his nation has seen "biblical flood" for 40 days and nights which broke the weather records of centuries and "challenged everything" they were aware of the disaster. "The undeniable, and inconvenient truth is that this calamity has not been triggered by anything we have done," he said.

Over 13,000 kms of road damaged due to floods: Sharif

Highlighting the effect of floods, Sharif said that the impact of the flood on the health and wealth of Pakistan is "beyond calculation at this point." He noted that more than 13,000 kilometres of roads have been damaged, one million homes have been destroyed and another million damaged due to floods in Pakistan. He further said that four million acres of crops were washed away in the floods. He further expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his visit to Pakistan and met flood-affected people and assuring them of assistance. During his visit to Pakistan, Guterres termed the flood situation in the country as "climate carnage." "I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today," he said.

