'Inadmissible': Pakistan SC Against Defence Ministry's Call For Simultaneous Elections

The Pakistan defence ministry's request to conduct general elections for both national and provincial assemblies simultaneously has been deemed inadmissible by the Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday, reported Karachi-based Dawn media outlet.

While considering the defence ministry's request, the court cautioned the government about the "serious consequences" that could arise if it does not provide the necessary funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar presided over the hearing of the petition.

Referring to a prior final judgment, the court said the attorney general was informed that the case had previously been resolved by a court's final ruling and was thus "disposed of as not maintainable," so neither the plea nor the requested relief could be granted.

ARY News, a Pakistan-based media outlet, reported that on Tuesday, the defence ministry of Pakistan approached the Supreme Court (SC) to request "simultaneous elections" throughout the country.

In its request to the Pakistan Supreme Court, the Defence Ministry has asked for the recall of the April 4th order to conduct elections in Punjab on May 8th. Instead, it has urged the court to issue a directive for simultaneous general elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies at the end of their terms.

The Defence Ministry's stance aligns with the federal government's position, which is against conducting separate general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three-judge SC bench resumes hearing plea

In the hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court expressed its willingness to be flexible if political parties could come to an agreement on elections. However, the court also noted that it would be difficult to reverse its decision on the date for the Punjab Assembly elections, which was set for May 14.

The court had summoned senior officials from various political parties, including PTI, PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P, BNP-Mengal, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, PML-Q, Jamaat-i-Islami, along with the law secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan for the latest hearing.

The day before, the Supreme Court heard similar petitions from both the Defence Ministry and a citizen, which called for simultaneous elections to all assemblies.

The court had dismissed the Defence Ministry's plea as inadmissible. In preparation for the latest hearing, several political leaders, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq, PML-Q's Tariq Bashir Cheema, MQM leader Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, and JI emir Sirajul Haq, among others, arrived at the court.