Incessant Rain And Snowfall Claims Over 60 Lives In PoK And Balochistan

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan has risen to 98 with most of the casualties reported in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the upper parts of Balochistan. Pakistan is witnessing a strong westerly weather system bringing heavy rains that battered several parts of the country, reported Pakistan media.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited PoK to inquire about the damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken. The toll in the region reached 69. The Pakistan prime minister also visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad.

PoK has always been a disputed territory between India and Pakistan since the 1965 war after the United Nations intervention. Last week, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding PoK stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take back PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it.

While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that PoK can be part of India as stated by the political leadership. While emphasizing training, General Naravane stated that the Indian Army will train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

'PoK is a part of India': CDS General Rawat

Such remarks were also made by the previous COAS Bipin Rawat on several occasions. On October 25, while addressing a ceremony on the launch of the honorary postal stamp for Siachen Warriors, Gen Rawat reiterated, "Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is ours. When we say ‘Jammu and Kasmir as a whole’, we also mean PoK and Gilgit Baltistan".

Similarly, in September, when asked about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh's statements about India taking back Aksai Chin and PoK, Rawat expressed his happiness at the statement adding that the Centre controlled the decision on such issues.

"We are very happy listening to this statement. This is the truth. We follow the Government's orders on PoK. As the government instructs, the various establishments throughout the nation will function. The Army is ever ready to do as instructed by the government," he said.

