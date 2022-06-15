'India Reduced Electricity By ₹25/litre': Imran Khan's Embarrassing Gaffe Goes Viral

Lamenting the acute power crisis in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan made an embarrassing gaffe after he attempted to cite India's recent fuel price reduction in comparison. In an undated video that has now gone viral on social media, Imran Khan was heard confusing the units of fuel and electricity and discussing how India had 'reduced its electricity by Rs 25 a litre.'

"There is such an alliance between India and America, that they are even taking oil and weapons from Russia, yet 'slaves' don't have the permission. They have reduced their electricity by Rs 25/litre," Imran Khan was heard saying in the video, the veracity of which could not be confirmed.

Imran Khan also attacked the Shehbaz Sharif government and claimed that he had initiated talks with Russia to buy oil at a 30% cheaper price, in opposition to which he alleged that US removed him from the post of Prime Minister. Khan further alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif government was working at the 'behest of America' since the money and properties of its leaders were lodged in foreign countries.

India reduced Rs25 litre bijli. pic.twitter.com/Qx45W1NPoD — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 14, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif passes buck to Khan amid massive energy crisis

On the other hand, incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's administration has accused its predecessor, Imran Khan of implementing non-productive energy policies, leading the country to massive energy shortage. On June 7, Sharif stated that Khan's government had failed to address the problem with adequate measures in time.

"Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) govt. neither purchased fuel on time nor they repaired power plants, hence the current load-shedding," the Pakistan PM said, further alleging that Khan's government was resorting to expensive power generation methods that were adding to the soaring electricity expenses despite low power generation.

According to Geo TV, the domestic power generation has lowered to 18,031MV while demand stood at 25,000 MV. Urban Pakistan is reeling under 10-12 hours of power outage due to an acute power shortage and a sweeping increase in fuel prices amid the ongoing political turmoil.

On the other hand, Pakistan Power Division officials informed that given the current fall in production, the country is facing up to 18 hours of load-shedding in rural areas. As the severe energy crisis in Pakistan continues to escalate, Islamabad has appealed to Iran to increase its energy exports to Balochistan.