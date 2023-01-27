India Sends Tough Message To Pakistan, Issues Notice Of Modification To Indus Water Treaty

India has issued a notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty of September 1960 following Islamabad's "intransigence" on its implementation. The notice was conveyed on January 25 through respective Commissioners for Indus Waters, sources said on Friday.

“India has always been a steadfast supporter and a responsible partner in implementing IWT in letter and spirit. However, Pakistan’s actions have adversely impinged on the provisions of IWT and their implementation, and forced India to issue an appropriate notice for modification of IWT,” the source added.

In 2015, Pakistan had requested for appointment of a Neutral Expert to examine its technical objections to India’s Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Projects (HEPs). In 2016, Pakistan unilaterally retracted this request and proposed that a Court of Arbitration adjudicate on its objections. This unilateral action by Pakistan is in contravention of the graded mechanism of dispute settlement envisaged by Article IX of IWT. Accordingly, India made a separate request for the matter to be referred to a Neutral Expert.

The initiation of two simultaneous processes on the same questions and the potential of their inconsistent or contradictory outcomes creates an unprecedented and legally untenable situation, which risks endangering IWT itself. The World Bank acknowledged this itself in 2016, and took a decision to “pause” the initiation of two parallel processes and request India and Pakistan to seek an amicable way out.

Despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022. At Pakistan’s continuing insistence, the World Bank has recently initiated actions on both the Neutral Expert and Court of Arbitration processes. Such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision of IWT.

"Faced with such violation of IWT provisions, India has been compelled to issue notice of modification," the source said while adding that the objective of the notice for modification is to provide Pakistan an opportunity to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days to rectify the material breach of IWT. "This process would also update IWT to incorporate the lessons learned over the last 62 years," the source added.

What is the Indus Water Treaty?

Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was signed on September 19, 1960, between India and Pakistan and was brokered by the World Bank. The IWT has been displayed as a global model of sanctity of treaties between two nations that are frequently at odds with each other. The IWT has survived the Indo-Pak War of 1964 & 1971, and also the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The treaty gives control over the waters of the three "eastern rivers" — the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej with a mean annual flow of 41 billion cubic metre to India, while control over the waters of the three "western rivers" — the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum with a mean annual flow of 99 billion cubic metre to Pakistan. India has about 20% of the total water carried by the Indus system while Pakistan has 80%.