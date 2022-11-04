India lambasted Pakistan and China’s nefarious bids to block the UN designation of terrorists and further called on the global community to collectively call out those who provide a haven to terror elements and support them including in the UNSC sanctions regime.

India’s remarks came at a UNSC briefing in New York on Thursday, where India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated, “We must collectively call out those who provide safe havens to terrorists as also those who stand with them and come to their defence including in the UNSC sanctions regime.”

The US and India’s joint efforts to list terrorists

The remark of the Indian Foreign Secretary was in response to the recent bids by China to block the designation of terrorists in the UNSC meetings as well as Pakistan’s state sponsorship of terrorism, which it uses to wage proxy wars in the region, especially in India’s Kashmir valley. Recently, India made a bid to add Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed to the 1267 sanction list of the UNSC. The bid was made in October and was co-supported by the US. However, China used its veto power to block the bid. This was the fifth time Beijing blocked a US-India proposal in recent months.

Previously, Beijing blocked proposals to list LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Chief Abdul Rehman Makki in June, Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) Chief Masood Azhar’s brother, Abdul Rauf Azhar in August, LeT terrorist Sajid Mir in September, and LeT member Shahid Mahmood in October.

What is the 1267 Sanctions Regime?

1267 Sanctions Regime is a UNSC committee comprising all 15 members of the security council as is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the sanction measures, designation of individuals and entities who meet the listing criteria set out in relevant UN resolutions, and present annual reports to the UN Security Council on the implementation of the sanction measures among other tasks.

Some key actions taken against individuals and entities listed under the sanctions list of the committee include the imposition of the asset freeze, travel bans, and arms embargoes. Moreover, the criteria for the inclusion of an individual or an entity to the list include actions indicating that an individual, group, undertaking, or entity is associated with terror organizations.

Activities such as participation in finance, planning, facilitation, preparation, or perpetration of acts of terror, or recruiting individuals to commit such acts are among cardinal prerequisites to designate such individuals or groups in the list.

India highlights paradigm shifts in conflicts

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra further highlighted the changing scenario of conflicts in the present time, while stating that the nature of conflicts has undergone paradigm shifts becoming more uncertain and complex.

“Today both the political and security environment and the nature of conflicts have undergone paradigm shifts. It has become more complex, uncertain, volatile and unambiguous,” he said at the UNSC briefing.

India made detailed revelations last week, on Pakistan’s role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which killed up to 165 people. India’s accusations against Pakistan had come at the UNSC Counter-terrorism council committee (CTC) meeting in Mumbai on 28 October. An audiotape of Pakistan-based terrorist Sajid Mir was played at the meeting by a senior Intelligence Bureau officer, Pankaj Thakur. It exposed Sajid Mir directing the attack on Chabad House. The instructions by Sajid Mir were being relayed from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Impact of Pakistan’s listing & de-listing by the FATF

During the UNSC CTC meeting, India’s Additional Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Safi Rizwi presented a theoretical construct detailing the impact of the 1999 and 2001 UNSC resolutions in the context of India’s battle against terrorism. He further highlighted the interdependence of the United Nations and the FATF in effectively combating terror financing.

Mr Rizwi listed four impacts that were an outcome of individuals and terror groups being designated by the UN and the FATF.

The first one is the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the designated terrorists. The designations enabled authorities to take legal action against such individuals and prosecute them accordingly. Moreover, he talked about nine India-focused terrorists designated by the US, which included Zafar Iqbal and Masood Azhar. Masood Azhar was the founder of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and was sprung from an Indian prison after the hijack of IC-814.

Secondly, following Pakistan’s grey-listing by the FATF, open terror activity was largely restricted and proscribed. This included fund-raising in social media to finance terror activities against India. Furthermore, open public meetings of terrorist leaders and recruitment rallies organized by terror outfits were also reduced.

Thirdly, terror attacks on ‘Hard Targets’ in India saw a significant reduction following Pakistan’s inclusion in the FATF grey list. Hard targets are generally heavily fortified and well-defended areas that are not accessible to the general public. These include government buildings and military bases. In contrast, soft targets can be a person, thing, or location with easy access to the general public and are relatively unprotected, making them vulnerable to terrorist attacks. India revealed that to strike a hard target, very well-trained terrorists and suicide bombers with at least nine months of training in terror camps are required. Mr Safi Rizwi mentioned that such attacks were reduced after 2017, but also highlighted India’s retaliation to the 2019 Pulwama attack in the form of airstrikes conducted in the Pakistani region of Balakot by the Indian Air Force. He also stressed that the attacks on hard targets have seen an increase in 2022 and are likely to increase further since Pakistan’s removal from the grey list.

Lastly, Pakistan’s terror bases or launch pads near India’s borders were also reduced substantially. According to the presentation, around 600 terror launch pads existed across the border in 2018. However, Mr Rizwi stated that during the grey listing of Pakistan by the FATF, terror launch pads went down by 75%. He called it “one of the most important successes” and urged the international community to take a deeper look at the effectiveness of designations.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that terror bases across the border went up by 50% just after there was deliberation about the removal of Pakistan from the FATF grey listing. India, is expecting more attacks on hard targets following the development, said Mr Rizvi.