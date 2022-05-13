India Slams Pakistan For Meddling As Bilawal Bhutto Questions Delimitation Exercise In J&K

In yet another attempt by Pakistan to rake up the Kashmir issue, their political dynast and current Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had written to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the 'illegal' delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir by India. The letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General was sent on May 10. The letter apprises them, in particular, of India's alleged attempt to carry out demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Pakistan's Foreign Minister vented about the Delimitation to UN, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have given him a roaring retort. The PoK residents recently gathered at a mega rally in Jammu, to remember those who were martyred due to the brutality undertaken under the hands of Pakistan.

Here are a few testimonies that expose Pakistan:

Testimonial 1: A PoK native told Republic Media Network, "I have seen people dying there. They betrayed us. They told us they will keep us in a safer place. We will take our land at any cost. We had land worth crores of people."

Testimonial 2: Another PoK native told Republic Media Network, "PoK is in the map of ours. That was never in the Pakistan. That was our area, Pakistan has nothing to do with that. We are raising our voice."

BJP, too, has hit back at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as their leader Nirmal Singh said, "No force can take Jammu and Kashmir. It is and will remain an integral part of India. It is right of government, delimitation commission to do this in democracy. You are uselessly going to UN but no one will listen to you. PoK refugees had a rally here. We took pledge to take that part (PoK) back."

Pak National Assembly passes resolution against J&K Delimitation Commission

Pakistan's National Assembly on May 12 unanimously passed a bizarre resolution, denouncing the order passed by J&K Delimitation Commission. The resolution was moved by the Pakistan Foreign Minister which stated, 'this is aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in IIOJK.' While making baseless allegations, the resolution further claimed, "The delimitation commission seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into minority and further marginalise, disenfranchise and disempower the Kashmiri population."

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote to the UNSC over the Delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. In his letter to UNSC, Bilawal Bhutto has termed the Delimitation exercise as India’s sinister ploy to reduce the representation of Muslims and asked UNSC to take immediate cognisance of the grave implications of the ‘delimitation’.

Image: AP/PTI