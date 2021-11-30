India Summons Pakistan Charge D'Affaires Over Kartarpur Photoshoot Row; Seeks Inquiry

In a key development, India on Tuesday summoned Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib. In the Gurudwara situated in Kartarpur, a Pakistani model was spotted on Monday posing bareheaded for a catalogue photoshoot for a women's clothing brand named Mannat clothing.

India expects a sincere inquiry by Pakistan

"It was conveyed that this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and worldwide. Such incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of minorities in Pakistan highlighted the lack of respect for the faith of these communities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi informed that India has been conveyed to Pakistan that a sincere inquiry into the matter is expected, along with action against those found involved in the matter.

Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was summoned today to convey our deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand: Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson



Pakistan model apologizes for hurting sentiments

Meanwhile, Pakistani model Sauleha issued an apology to the Sikh community on Tuesday saying that her actions were not intended towards hurting religious sentiments. In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, the Pakistani model clarified she had not gone to Kartarpur Sahib as a part of the shoot but instead had gone there to learn about the Sikh history and culture. Sauleha stated that she had immense respect for the Sikh religion and would refrain from doing such acts in the future.

"Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasn't done to hurt anyone's sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I don't respect their culture. I am sorry," she wrote in her Instagram post.

