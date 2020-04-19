India Urges Pakistan To 'rectify Deficiencies' Which Led To Collapse Of Kartarpur Domes

After the collapse of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara's domes in Pakistan, India on Sunday, has taken up the issue with the Pakistan government, stating that the Sikh community has been greatly disturbed by it, as per ANI sources. Moreover, India has reportedly urged Pakistan to rectify the deficiencies which led to damage to the domes in a thunderstorm. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has offered help to Imran Khan to reconstruct the domes.

India urges Pakistan to rectify damages

Their strong sense of faith & devotion to holy site must be fully understood & appreciated. India has urged Pakistan that in deference to sentiments of Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to damage to newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied: Sources https://t.co/BkaP3NAvtQ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Kartarpur domes collapse in thunderstorm

Earlier on Saturday, at least 2 domes of the recently constructed Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the Punjab province situated in the outside perimeter of the shrine fell off in a thunderstorm. Visuals show that while the domes have not broken, the domes are seen to be hollow from the inside. Local reports state that the domes were constructed using fiber instead of cement and iron.

Reports state the Minister of Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry has requested an inquiry into the issue before the Religious Affairs Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri. Moreover, reports state that Frontier Works Organization (FWO) have been told to do the renovation of the domes. Pakistan has closed the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated

In November 2019, PM Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on November 9. On October 24, India and Pakistan signed a landmark agreement to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor which is operational throughout the year and seven days a week, allows people to travel visa-free. Pakistan conditionally waived the $ 20 service fee per pilgrim for the inauguration and on Guru Nanak Sahab's 550th birth Anniversary, after facing severe criticism for not doing so.

