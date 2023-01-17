India Wins Big As Makki Designated Global Terrorist; What Made An Isolated China Buckle?

India registered another significant diplomatic victory as Abdul Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of 26/11 mastermind and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, was designated a global terrorist. Makki's listing as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under its ISIL (Dae’sh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee came to fruition after China lifted the 'technical hold' on a joint resolution passed by India and US to blacklist the terrorist.

This represents India's influence on the global stage as it made China buckle under pressure and finally dump Pakistan from shielding another of its terror mongers.

Isolated China buckles, forced to lift technical hold

Our response to media queries regarding listing of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki by UNSC’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee:https://t.co/rvaLoGsJTb pic.twitter.com/CM8VyvJRhc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2023

China, which is considered an all-weather ally of Pakistan, has shielded many terrorists who have carried out deadly attacks on India. Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) Masood Azhar, and LeT's Shahid Mahmood and Sajid Mir just to name a few. However, this time Beijing was too cornered to block the India-US joint proposal and it made China's Foreign Minister spokesman Wang Wenbin say that 'listing of terrorists is conducive' and that 'terrorism is a common enemy of humanity'. A complete U-turn given China's history of misusing its veto power at the UNSC.

The listing of Makki as a global terrorist comes after years of relentless efforts from India. India first proposed the listing of five Pak-based terrorists during its UNSC tenure in 2021-22. These five terrorists are Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT), Abdul Rauf Asghar (JeM), Sajid Mir (LeT), Shahid Mahmood (LeT), and Talha Saeed (LeT). However, all of them were saved by China through the technical hold placed in June 2022 and again in December for Makki.

While China never bothered to explain why it placed the 'technical hold', it can be guessed that China might be in damage control after soiling its image due to its wolf-warrior diplomacy, alleged human rights violations and the infamous COVID-19 mismanagement under President Xi Jinping. In addition to this, being a history-sheeter in terms of saving terrorists from blacklists might also be a factor. Although Beijing had to back off from another malicious motive, it tried saving face by praising Pakistan for its efforts to curb terrorism.

With his new designation, Makki now faces travel ban and arms embargo and all his assets will be frozen. Makki along with other LeT terrorists have been involved in 'raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)' per the UNSC statement.

As many as 14 countries in the UNSC came out in support of India against the LeT terrorist, delivering a big blow to China. The UNSC has ten non-permanent members whereas five permanent ones (the US, France, China, Russia and the UK) have veto power, something which China has exploited repeatedly.

As for Makki, he was involved in carrying out the Red Fort attack on December 22, 2000; attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on January 1, 2008; another attack on CRPF in Srinagar on February 12-13, 2018; Baramulla attack on May 30, 2018; the Srinagar attack on June 14, 2018; and the Bandipora attack on August 7, 2018 apart from the Mumbai terrorist strike on November 26, 2008. Already on the wanted list of the US and India, he has a bounty of $2 million on his head, per the US government.