Indian Fishermen Thank PM For Providing Financial Aid To Kins After Released From Pak Jail

Indian fisherman who had been imprisoned in Pakistan for four years expressed their joy upon returning home. They praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial assistance to their families while they were detained.

At least 20 Indian fishermen were released from Karachi jail after serving their sentences. According to Pakistani media, several of those released from Landhi District Jail in Malir, Karachi, were caught four years ago and condemned to prison. All 20 fishermen arrived in India on November 15 via the Attari-Wagah border.

Ravinder Singh said, "We were caught in the sea and languished in Landhi jail for last four years. We thank Modi Government for providing Rs 9,000 to our families when we were in jail in Pakistan."

Indian fisherman released from Pak jail

Singh stated that his happiness had left him speechless. Another fisherman expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing his family after four years. Officials at Landhi Jail told the media that 588 Indian convicts remain imprisoned there, most of them are fishermen. According to the Pakistan news television network, India and Pakistan have arrested each other's fishermen for allegedly violating maritime borders.

Meanwhile, on November 8, India summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission and raised a strong protest against Pakistan's unjustified firing on Indian fisherman, according to reports. According to them, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior diplomat from Pakistan's High Commission. On November 6, 2021, a Pakistani agency opened fire on the Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari,' killing one Indian fisherman and seriously injuring another. The Indian government released ten Pakistani fishermen earlier this month after they were caught for unlawfully trespassing into Indian territory. At the Attari-Wagah border, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans handed over the fishermen to Pakistani Rangers.

Pakistan Maritime Forces Attack Indian Fishing Boats

Last week, Pakistani Maritime Security troops opened fire on two Indian fishing boats near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL), startling the international community. One fisherman was killed and another was injured in the attack, which occurred off the coast of Okha in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district. Pakistani soldiers opened fire on a fishing boat with seven people on board.

The remaining six fishermen from the Indian fishing boat Jalpari are thought to have been apprehended by the troops. Shridhar Ramesh Tambe of Thane, Maharashtra, has been identified as the fisherman who was slain. An FIR has been filed in the case, and charges have been filed against ten unidentified individuals who were present in the two Pakistani military vessels that opened fire on the Indian fishermen.

