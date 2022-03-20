'India’s Foreign Policy For Betterment Of People': Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In a big admission, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that, unlike Pakistan, the Foreign Policy of India is independent and for the betterment of people. This admission came at a time when Imran Khan’s chair is under threat after joint opposition moved the “No-Confidence Motion” on March 08 and a session of the National Assembly has been called on March 25.

Imran Khan while addressing Public Rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, “I praise our neighbouring country as they always had Independent foreign policy. Today India is their (USA) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people”.

Earlier on March 08, the White House ordered a ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States. A statement issued by White House said, “Today, President Biden will sign an Executive Order (E.O.) to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the United States – a significant action with widespread bipartisan support that will further deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of choice.”

Pakistan Assembly Speaker calls National Assembly Session on March 25

In a notice issued for calling a session of Pakistan National Assembly, Asad Qaiser said, “A requisition was received on 8th March 2022 for summoning the National Assembly under clause (3) of Article 54 but due to OIC Foreign Minister Meet at Chamber of National Assembly is not available. Senate Secretariat informed that the Senate Chamber is also not available being under renovation. Due to the non-availability of a suitable building for holding the session of the National Assembly, I hereby summon the session of the National Assembly on the first available date i.e. Friday, the 25th March 2022 at 11.00 am at the Parliament House, Islamabad”.

'Will forgive MNAs if they return to PTI': Imran Khan

Sending a soft signal for rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will forgive MNAs if they return to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that if they don’t return, people will understand that they have sold their souls for money, no matter what they claim.

'Three stooges to lose this match badly': Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed three opposition leaders — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People's Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari — as "three stooges" and said that they will lose this match badly. He said, “I lead Pakistan Cricket team as Captain in three out of five world cup I played and when I told the country we will win, we won despite running low in starting. I can tell you that these three stooges are losing badly.”

Image: AP