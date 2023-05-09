International Human Rights Foundation Condems Ex-PAK PM Imran Khan's 'violent' Arrest

The International Human Rights Foundation has condemned the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, by stating that his arrest warrant was also signed by a military general. "The violent arrest by the paramilitary troops from inside the Islamabad High Court confirms the allegations of political engineering by the military in Pakistani democracy. His arrest warrant was also signed by a military general," the International Human Rights Foundation said in a tweet.

The complete statement from the foundation laso talks about the fact that Imran Khan has accused Major General Faisal Naseer of the ISI intelligence service of being responsible for any harm that may come to him during the democratic process. It also states that the international community and human rights organisations are closely watching Pakistan, where state-sponsored fascism and gross human rights violations are commonplace, often linked to the country's military establishment and ISI.

Political stability crucial for economic stability, says International Human Rights Foundation

The intelligence service is accused of curtailing freedom and democracy and meddling in pre-election engineering, promoting extremism and political instability, the foundation claims. The statement ends with urging all political parties in Pakistan to work together to promote democracy. It argues that the military must understand that political stability is crucial for economic stability and prosperity.

Imran Khan's PTI announces a shutdown

It’s your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him. #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/cBTvZIovnN — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Imran Khan arrested illegally. Appeal to the Judiciary to take action against those who arrested him. This is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan. #ImranKhanArrest pic.twitter.com/XxMd7DQYg3 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's party has called for a shutdown of Pakistan. Faisal Javed Khan, a supporter of Imran Khan and Senator in Pakistan, has said that "Imran Khan (was) arrested illegally. Appeal to the Judiciary to take action against those who arrested him. This is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan".