Iran FM Arrives In Pakistan To Attend OIC Meet, To Present Point Of View On Afghanistan

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, on December 19, arrived in Pakistan to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan. Since a power overhaul by the Taliban in August, this would be the first meeting of the 57 member group. Upon arrival in Islamabad, Amirabdollahian and his delegation were received by the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Pakistani Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, according to state-owned IRNA News.

Sunday’s meeting would also mark Amirabdollahian’s maiden visit to Pakistan since taking office. Earlier in August, Iran underwent a major political change after Javad Zarif, who served as the Foreign Minister of Iran from 2013 until 2021 bid farewell to diplomacy. Meanwhile, Amirabdollahian had asked the Taliban to adopt a “friendly” approach in leading the people of Afghanistan.

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian is poised to present Iran's point of view on Afghanistan and developments in the region. The Islamic Republic, like Pakistan, shares its border with Afghanistan and has been widely affected by the Taliban takeover. Rasoul Mousavi, Assistant to Foreign Minister and Director General South Asia is leading the Iranian delegation.

The OIC Secretary General also expressed his optimism that the meeting will produce positive results to accelerate relief efforts for the #Afghan people. #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg — OIC (@OIC_OCI) December 18, 2021

Pak's attempt to galvanise support for Taliban

The OIC meeting is also significant as it marks another attempt to Pakistan’s to galvanize support for the Taliban and stave off a lingering humanitarian and economic crisis. The Imran Khan administration has been widely batting for the newly formed Afghanistan administration-including at the UNGA-even at the risk of jeopardising its relationship with the west.

While normalisation of Afghanistan’s relationship with the rest of the world's top the agenda, other crucial issues include the country’s collapsing economy and banking system under the Taliban, Head of Centre for Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Walliullah Shaheen said, as reported by Tolo News.

It is imperative to note that Afghanistan is currently battered with its worst economic crisis with over 22 million residents facing acute food shortages. The summit, which is expected to see global powers like the European Union (EU), the US, UK, and Russia participate could serve as a channel for the Taliban to secure more succour.

(Image:IRNA)