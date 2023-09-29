Is Pak Army Turning Into Farmers? Set To Acquire Land To Produce Food Amid Poverty Spike

Amid the growing economic crisis, the Pakistan Army is set to takeover swaths of land from the government to grow food. The cash-strapped country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves have hampered its ability to import food and other essential commodities, making the country’s army procure tractors instead of tanks.

The Pakistani Army drew out a food security plan in which they would form army-run farms on leased state land. According to Nikkei Asia, the plan was launched by a joint civil-military investment body, earlier this year. However, the move is currently facing a legal challenge and criticism in Pakistan.

Many in the poverty-stricken country believe that the army is planning to siphon off millions from the project for its own benefit, Nikkei Asia reported. Some also believe that the country’s military is ill-equipped for the task and the job could have been given to Pakistan's 25 million rural landless poor. "The job of the army is to protect against external threats and come to the aid of the civilian government when requested to do so," environmental lawyer Rafay Alam told the Japanese news outlet. Alam is among the lawyers and activists who are involved in challenging the land transfer on behalf of the Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan.

Army to acquire 1 million acres of land

While it is common for the Pakistan government to provide land to serving and retired military personnel for private use, the new plan takes it one step further, indicating the deplorable condition of the country. As per the report, the army is expected to acquire up to 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) of land in Punjab province. According to the court documents acquired by Nikkei Asia, most of the land is located in the Cholistan Desert, which is an arid region prone to water shortages.

Earlier this year, the Lahore High Court ordered a halt to the army land transfer, however, that ruling was overturned by the court’s other bench in July this year. As per the plan, the armed forces are being granted leases for up to 30 years. The country’s ill-trained military will grow cash crops such as wheat, cotton and sugar cane, as well as vegetables and fruit and 20% profit acquired from its sale will be relegated to farming research and development projects. The rest of the revenue will be equally divided between the army and state government. This indicates that while the government and army reap the benefits, the landless farmers who are already struggling will get no relief.

Lobbyists defend the project

While people across the country are demanding the Pakistan regime to roll over the plan, the lobbyists in the country are finding ways to defend the outrageous plan. Fongrow, part of an army conglomerate set up to provide employment for retired military personnel, said that the move will not affect the farmers of the country. "It is all barren land, so there is no question of farmers being displaced," Fongrow manager Muhammad Zahid Aziz told Nikkei Asia. However, it is still not clear if any of the land to be transferred was already being farmed or controlled by small landowners.

Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir handed over the inaugural scroll of the Green Pakistan Initiative program to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, July 10, 2023, Image: Prime Minister's Office

The horrors of the past

Similar measures have been taken in the past, however, the results have caused turbulence in the country. For decades, the military has run farms inherited from the British colonial empire. But in 2000, a revolt-like situation broke out in Punjab when the army tried to replace a crop-sharing arrangement with a cash-payment system. The farmers across the country conducted demonstrations after it was revealed that the military's land lease had expired nearly 70 years earlier.

In response to this, paramilitary troops launched a crackdown against the resistance that led to scores of arrests and the deaths of at least four farmers. Another issue that the country is currently dealing with is the rise of corporate farming in the country. The Pakistan regime is offering massive chunks of land to Gulf states and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). With the army and foreign nations claiming ownership of farmlands in Pakistan, the plight of the country’s farmers remains unheard.

Few take the cake while the whole country dwindles

The reports raise alarm about the growing disparity between the rich and the poor in Pakistan. Earlier this week, the World Bank reported that the cash-strapped country’s 40 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line. The lender noted that poverty in Pakistan shot up to 39.4 per cent in the last fiscal year with 12.5 million people struggling due to poor economic conditions. As many as 90 million Pakistanis are currently living in poverty.

Amid the chaos, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was informed that 90 per cent of beggars who were arrested abroad were from Pakistan. Overseas Ministry Secretary Zulfikar Haider told the committee that many beggars in the country exploited pilgrim visas to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq and are creating ruckus abroad. The current situation reflects that while the regime continues to eat the pie, the poverty-stricken country’s economic standing in the modern world remains deplorable.

Labourers wait for work at a market, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Image: AP