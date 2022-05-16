ISKP Claims Responsibility For Death Of Two Sikh Businessmen In Pakistan's Peshawar

In the recent targeted attack against the minority community members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in northwest Pakistan on Sunday. Islamic State Wilayah Khorasan (ISKP), the Afghan offshoot of the Islamic States, has claimed responsibility for the killings of Sikh men.

Through its propaganda news service 'Amaaq', the ISKP claimed responsibility for carrying out an attack targeting two Sikhs in Peshawarvia. The ISKP is an affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) active in South Asia and Central Asia.

Two bike-borne assailants attacked the victims identified as Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) in the morning in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The two Sikh men died on the spot, according to the police.

The victims operated the business of spices and had established shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 km from Peshawar.

Pakistan condemns killing of Sikh men

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the killing of two Sikh men and further ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. He directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure culprits responsible for the crime are punished.

Shehbaz Sharif shared a tweet that read, "Strongly condemn the killing of our Sikh citizens in Peshawar, KP. Pakistan belongs to all its people. Have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families".

India 'shocked' over Sikh killed in Pakistan

While New Delhi established a strong protest against the Pakistan government over the killing of Sikh men. The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) termed the incident "shocking" and "deplorable" and stated, "We have seen the reports on the brutal killing of two Sikh traders by unidentified armed men in Peshawar. Sadly, this is not the first such case or a rare occurrence".

"Grave concerns have been expressed by various quarters of the Indian civil society and the Sikh community at this shocking and deplorable incident. We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan regarding the continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident. We expect that the Government of Pakistan, in the discharge of its responsibilities, will look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities", it added.

