Islamabad Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan In Prohibited Funding Case

A court in Islamabad, on Monday, granted interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till October 31 in the prohibited funding case, Geo News reported.

The bail was granted against the surety bond of Rs 1,00,000. This comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Khan in the same case till October 18 last week, under the condition that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman will go to a relevant court for further proceedings.

The prohibited funding case against Imran Khan and members of his party was filed by the Federal Investigation Agency, which accused the PTI members of submitting "forged" affidavits to Pakistan’s Election Commission, according to a report by Dawn. "This case belongs to either the banking court or special central court. There is no mention of fake accounts in it," Khan’s attorney Salman Safdar said during the hearing of the case.

Khan sought bail after the FIA's Commerical Bank Circle filed an FIR on October 6. In the FIR, the federal agency alleged that Abraaj Group, a private equity firm that has been in liquidation due to fraud allegations, had illegally funded and sent $2100,000 to PTI's bank account. The party also allegedly received funds from Wootton Cricket Club, according to the FIR. The report, apart from Khan, also mentions PTI leaders Senator Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younis, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani.

What did the FIR say?

"[The] PTI submitted an affidavit of [Abraaj founder], Arif Masood Naqvi, before the Election Commission of Pakistan stating therein that all the amounts collected in the accounts of WCL (Wootton Cricket Limited) were submitted into PTI's account in Pakistan...[the] affidavit has been proved to be false/forged as two more transactions were also made from WCL to two different accounts in Pakistan in May 2013,” the FIR read.

The report further held United Bank Limited (UBL) accountable for not reporting the suspicious transactions to relevant authorities, according to Dawn. Later on, Imran Khan registered a plea for bail and justified that it was necessary so that he could "surrender and approach the competent court having [the] jurisdiction to entertain [his] bail petition.”