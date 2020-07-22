Islamabad High Court Orders Pakistan Govt To Produce Abducted Journalist Matiullah Jan

Islamabad High Court on July 21, Tuesday ordered the Pakistan government to produce abducted journalist Matiullah Jan before the court on Wednesday.

As per local media report, Jan was kidnapped on Tuesday morning outside of a local school just a day before he was to appear before Pakistan’s Supreme Court on a contempt of court notice. His wife Kaneez Sughra, who teaches at the school, is reported to have witnessed the abduction.

Read: 'If PM Imran Wants Even Trump Can Sit In Pak Cabinet Meetings,' Says UK National Aide

At 3:17 pm on Tuesday, a tweet was posted on Matiullah Jan -- purportedly by his son -- that read:

Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital Islamad. I demand he be foundُ and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe. — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) July 21, 2020

Later, Pakistan's Information Minister Shibli Faraz also confirmed Matiullah Jan’s abduction during a post-cabinet meeting, as per reports.

Read: Rare Buddha Statue Found & Mindlessly Destroyed In Pakistan; Video Of Act Sparks Action