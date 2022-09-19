Islamabad High Court Orders Removal Of ATA Sections Against Imran Khan In Terrorism Case

The Islamabad High Court on September 19 ordered the authorities to remove sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for threatening a female judge. The High Court's decision came while hearing a plea seeking dismissal of the case.

Notably, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was booked under Sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ACT) for making threatening remarks against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and senior officials of the Islamabad Police in his speech at a rally in F-9 Park. According to Geo News, Imran Khan's lawyer opposed the prosecutor's argument, saying that there are some basic factors required to warrant terrorism charges and that these factors were absent in the case.

"A terror case can be lodged for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, not on the possibility of creation of such an atmosphere," Geo News quoted Imran's lawyer as saying.

Interim bail to Imran Khan

Earlier on August 25, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted interim bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan till September 1 in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening judiciary and senior police officials during a rally in the country's capital. Khan was granted bail against a surety of Rs 1,00,000. The ousted Pakistani Prime Minister in the court contended that the terrorism case was filed against him by police as an "act of revenge".

According to news agency PTI, case under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) was registered against Khan after he threatened to file cases against Pakistan's top police officials, a female judge, the Election Commission of the country and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

At the rally, Khan warned the judiciary against its "biased" attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences. He also warned additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of his aide Gill on the request of the capital police in a sedition case.

Image: ANI, Facebook