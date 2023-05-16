Islamabad High Court Says Fawad Chaudhry Can't Be Arrested For 2 Days

In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a written verdict ordering the immediate release of Fawad Chaudhry, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The court has termed his recent arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order as "unlawful" and cited violations of constitutional rights.

The order, penned by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, was made available to Dawn.com. It stated that Fawad Chaudhry had submitted an undertaking to the court, in which he pledged not to engage in or incite any form of violent protest. The court order explicitly stated that Chaudhry would also refrain from participating in any public procession organised by his political party, in violation of the undertaking.

Chaudhry can't be arrested for 2 days

Moreover, the court restrained the respondents from arresting Fawad Chaudhry for an additional two days. During this period, the PTI leader is permitted to apply for bail before the relevant court. The Islamabad High Court has explicitly prohibited the police from arresting him in any undisclosed case registered against him in Islamabad. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order, safeguarding Chaudhry from further detention.

During the court hearing, it was revealed that the advocate general had informed the court about two cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry, which led to the IHC granting him bail in those specific cases. Chaudhry, on his part, disclosed that over 300 policemen were awaiting his arrest outside the high court premises. As a result, Justice Aurangzeb prohibited the police from arresting him in any undisclosed case registered in Islamabad. Additionally, the court directed the authorities to provide a copy of the order to the Islamabad police chief for adherence and implementation.

Fawad Chaudhry pulling a Usain Bolt

Just before the written verdict was given, moments after the court issued an order for his release, Fawad Chaudhry left the courtroom. However, he hastily rushed back into the premises of Islamabad HC. According to a report from DawnNewsTV, the reason behind Fawad Chaudhry's sudden return to the courtroom was the arrival of the police, who intended to arrest him in connection with another case. Confirming the situation on Twitter, Fawad's wife, Hiba, stated, "They tried to arrest him again."

“You should have waited for the written order considering you are a practitioner yourself,” the judge said later.