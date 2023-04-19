Islamabad Man Shot Dead Outside Court In Broad Daylight; PTI Condemns Lawless Situation

A prisoner under trial was shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan on April 19, Wednesday while he was headed to the appellate court in Islamabad. The incident took place at 1:30 pm local time in the afternoon, as the man was being taken to the district court for a case trial. An unidentified assailant opened fire on the scene, according to the footage accessed by Republic TV. A large crowd was seen gathered outside the court as the body of the man who was attacked lay on the road smeared in blood. Republic has learned that the Islamabad police nabbed the perpetrator who opened fire.

PTI condemns situation

The incident is being slammed by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials, who questioned the emboldened criminals who floundered the law and order outside of a court where former Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was summoned for a hearing. Citing the shooting incident outside the court, PTI spokesperson, Muzzammil Aslam said: “Man shot dead at Islamabad Court (F8 Kachariee). Imagine Court asking Imran Khan to come to this insecure place. And this is the answer to all PMLN aspirants who are making fun of Imran Khan taking precautions while attending courts.”

Khan has been complaining of not being provided adequate security and did not appear in Islamabad High Court for a hearing on interim bail in eight cases. Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali had agreed that the ex-Pakistan premier lashed out at no “proper security” arrangement and threat to his safety and filed a plea for exemption from the court. Cricket-turned-politician feared another assassination attempt and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan for “adequate security” outside the court for proceedings. Khan alleged he was threatened by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a close aide to the ex-Pakistan prime minister and London-based PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.