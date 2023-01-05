'Islamabad Must Listen To Gilgit': Protesters Threaten To March To Kargil And Ladakh

Amid the ongoing protests in Gilgit-Baltistan, the protesters were seen raising anti-Pakistan government slogans in the region. In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV, the angry demonstrators were seen raising slogans like "Islamabad must listen to Gilgit" and "Pakistan has betrayed our trust" against the Pakistani government.

The protesters in the visuals were seen threatening the Shehbaz Sharif government that if the new taxation law is not withdrawn by the government, they will not march towards Pakistan, but will be moving toward Kargil and Ladakh.

It is important to note that the protests are taking place against the Pakistani military for forcefully establishing control over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan via land grabbing and heavy taxes.

Why the protests?

Hundreds of citizens of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Gilgit- Baltistan are protesting against the Pakistani government's misuse of colonial 'Khalsa Sarkar' laws for land-grabbing purposes in the region. As per law, the federal government could claim 'ownership of barren or uncultivated land' in Gilgit- Baltistan, even if it was collectively owned by the local community.

According to the sources, major protests against the government are being witnessed in the Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Shigar, Ghanche, and Kharmang districts.

The local leaders in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) moved a resolution to annul the Khalsa Sarkar laws in November 2021. However, the bill nor the resolution was sanctioned by the legislature "due to differences among legislators". Following this, several protests have taken place since November 2021, however, the Pakistani military, in cahoots with the civilian leadership, continues to exploit people in the region and not allow any changes in the laws.

Outrage over Pakistan's new tax law

A major outrage in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan was reported against the new taxation law which was passed by the Legislative Assembly that will affect the common people already struggling with prolonged electricity shortage in the region. The bill was passed by the Assembly for the first time in August this year but rejected by Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah in September.

Refusing to sign the bill, Mehdi Shah returned the bill to the Assembly for review. The bill was again tabled in the Assembly and was recently passed for the second time in order to turn it into law.