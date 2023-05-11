Islamabad Police Detains PTI Leaders Ali Muhammad Khan And Ejaz Chaudhry Amid Crackdown

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters plunged the country into chaos, and violence demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad police cracked down on scores of PTI leaders for encouraging the public assembly and urging for demonstrations. Party leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were detained in Islamabad on Thursday under Section 3 of The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, the Islamabad police said in a statement. Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested as he was heading towards the Supreme Court, the Pakistan-based press reports confirmed.

The two key PTI leaders' detention comes as Islamabad police arrested senior Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. Police in Pakistan cracked down on the PTI workers and officials in a bid to quell the nationwide protests that turned violent and jeopardised law and order. Islamabad Police spokesperson told Dawn newspaper that scores of PTI leaders were booked including Umar, Fawad, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, and Maleeka Bukhari.

“All arrests were carried out after completing the legal requirements,” Islamabad Police spokesperson stated, warning that those resorting to criminal acts will be jailed.

PTI-backed Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed was put under house arrest at his official residence in Islamabad for inciting violence, sources told Geo News. While Khursheed's movement was restricted, the region’s home minister and other cabinet members were also put under house arrest. Federal Interior Ministry warned Gilgit Baltistan chief minister that he was allegedly misusing his power as he called on the public to boycott the arrest of Khan.

What is AI-Qadir Trust case that led to Khan's arrest?

During his tenure as Pakistan PM, Imran Khan had promised to develop a project that was supposed to offer quality education in Jhelum, Punjab. The project had a number of members who were Khan's closest, including his wife, Bushra Bibi, Zulfiqar Bukhari, and Babar Awan. Al-Qadir University Project Trust was created to carry out the project work, and Bibi, Bukhari, and Awan were named as office bearers.

As a part of the project, a deal was signed between Khan's government and a property tycoon, which saw a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. According to media reports, the accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion—190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Also, many leaders of the PTI party were accused of misusing the resources in the form of more than 458 crores of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.